Icon, a new profile anthology series being developed by Fox Entertainment, will spotlight superstar duo the Judds in its first season. Per Deadline, the show will focus on stories from a series of musical legends, and was created by producer Gail Berman and country music manager Jason Owen.

Season 1 follows Naomi and Wynonna Judd, with a storyline that will cover their dynamic as a hitmaking mother-daughter duo and how their music helped shape the country genre during the 1980s and '90s. Both members of the Judds will serve as executive producers, and the show is currently seeking a writer to help tell their story.

The group's managers -- Les Borsai, Cactus Moser, Greg Hill and Larry Strickland -- are also named as producers. No details have yet been revealed about when the Judds' Icon series will air.

The Judds were among country's hottest acts in the '80s and early '90s, making history as the genre's only mother-daughter duo to score major hits. They stopped touring in 1991, after Naomi announced her Hepatitis C diagnosis, but Wynonna continued to perform as a successful solo artist.

Through the years, however, the two reunited for tours and special performances. Most recently, they toured in 2010. The duo was also on hand to help open the Country Music Hall of Fame's Dream Chasers exhibit, a retrospective on their career and relationship, in 2018.

The year 2020 has been an exciting one for the Judds thus far: They have been announced as one of the acts set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.