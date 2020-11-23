The Kick Off To Old West Holiday Was A Hit

Breath it in, you feel that? That's the Christmas Spirit that has whirled it's way throughout the Capitol City. People are asking for peppermint in their coffee, throwing up those Christmas decorations and blindly ignoring Thanksgiving is coming up in 3 days and this stuff should go up on or after. Just kidding on that last part, do what makes you happy.

Everything about the Downtown Lighting Celebration made for a great event Saturday Night! It was nice to see people were socially distanced, and having a great time looking at the lights. That light show looked so cool! Check this out.

The images on the Depot Building looked awesome. The other lights throughout the Depot Plaza looked great and awesomely lit up.

Shout out to The Albany for getting a great video of the 3D Light Show.



If you would have headed downtown a little earlier Saturday, you would have see the folks from Cheyenne Frontier Days mounted on their horses and stringing up some Christmas cheer.

This was such a great event, we really take for granted the aminities that we have around town and the hard work that people put in to make fun things in and around Cheyenne. Make sure you check out lit up Cheyenne this week, get your Elfies from the Elfie stations across town, check out the parade and have a cup of cheer! It's the best time of the year, guys.