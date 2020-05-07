The Last Supermoon of 2020 Happens Tonight, May 7th

The last full Supermoon of 2020 happens tonight (May 7th) and will be the last one we will see until April 2021.

With things going on this week, I almost forgot this was happening tonight. Sure, we had Star Wars Day (May 4th), Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), but I was looking straight ahead to the weekend and almost missed the fact that tonight will be the last chance we'll get to see a Supermoon this year.

A 'Supermoon' is when a full moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth. Tonight it will appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than when it is at its furthest from from our planet. Tonight's Supermoon is also known as a 'Flower Moon' to associate with the fact that it's May and flowers are blooming and all that stuff. So it may appear some sort of reddish color, possibly pink, maybe even yellow at some point tonight.

Maybe this will be the Supermoon that turns the tide (pun intended) for 2020. We can all agree that it's been an absurd year. With Covid-19, murder hornets, and various other tragedies, 2020 has seemed like it's been about a decade long so far. With this being the final Supermoon, could we be on the upswing? Did I just jinx it? If you think I did, are you a little crazy for believing in jinxes? Probably.

Regardless, get out and check out the Supermoon tonight, properly socially distanced of course, and make the best of rest of 2020 however it turns out.