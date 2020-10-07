‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ Are Coming to 4K UHD

Holiday shopping for the elves, dwarves, wizards, and hobbits in your life just got significantly easier.

That’s because Warner Bros. announced today that both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies will be coming to 4K Ultra HD in a matter of weeks. Both sets will be available on December 1, and each includes remastered prints of the films that were overseen by director Peter Jackson.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s Samwise Gamgee himself, Sean Astin, announcing the news:

Do you think Sean Astin keeps that sword handy all the time, just in case?

TheOneRing.Net also got word from Warner Bros. that the company will also release a “4K Ultimate Collectors’ Edition” next summer; that version will contain both the theatrical and the extended versions of all six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit remastered films along with “new bonus content.” Next fall, the remastered Lord of the Rings trilogy will hit Blu-ray, timed to the series’ 20th anniversary.

Yes, The Lord of the Rings trilogy is 20 years old. Sauron has nothing on Father Time, the cruelest villain of them all.

If you can’t wait until December 1, or you don’t care about remastered prints or new special features, The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max. The final Hobbit film, The Battle of the Five Armies is currently streaming on TNT; the other two films are available for rent.