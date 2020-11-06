‘The Mandalorian’: Every ‘Chapter 10’ Easter Egg and Secret

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2.

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 10 - The Passenger,” was directed by Peyton Reed, who previously directed both Ant-Man and Ant-Man & the Wasp. It’s probably not a coincidence then that “Chapter 10”s big cantina scene featured an alien who looked like a giant ant — much like Ant-Man’s giant pet ant in the Ant-Man sequel.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, callbacks, secrets, and Star Wars references in the new installment of The Mandalorian. There’s even a shoutout to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the theme park at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. In “The Passenger,” someone cooks some krayt dragon meat using the flame of a podracer — the same method supposedly used at the “Ronto Roasters” restaurant in Galaxy’s Edge. (They even have a fake podracing engine on display, where an animatronic droid roasts alien meats on a spigot.)

Watch all the “Chapter 10” Mandalorian Easter eggs below:

