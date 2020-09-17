‘The Mandalorian’ Wins Five Emmy Awards

The main Emmy Awards don‘t take place until September 20, but even before the big event, The Mandalorian is already a multiple Emmy winner. The show picked up five awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, which are announced before the main show, for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography. The five awards were the most for any show so far.

Those awards echo many of the same prizes the original Star Wars won at the Oscars back in 1977; the film won Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and of course Best Music for John Williams, along with a special award for sound effects. (It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.) At the Primetime Emmys, The Mandalorian is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Other big winners so far include Watchmen and RuPaul’s Drag Race, which have each won four 2020 Emmys.

The Mandalorian episodes that were singled out by the Emmys were “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” “Chapter 2: The Child,” ad “Chapter 7: The Reckoning.” (Don’t ask us why.) The 2020 Emmy Awards air on ABC on September 20, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will have the challenge of doing a lavish awards show remotely from, like, his home office or something. The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30. Here are some of our recent videos about the series: