The following post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian “Chapter 16 - The Rescue.”

The Mandalorian Season 2 is in the books — and it was a wild, surprising finale. Luke Skywalker showed up! R2-D2 was with him! The Darksaber is safe! Mando took off his mask and cried! Boba Fett took over Jabba’s palace! Baby Yoda said goodbye to The Mandalorian!!!!!

What does this all mean for the future of the show — and the future of Star Wars? In the new video from ScrenCrush’s Ryan Arey, we break down exactly what that wild Mandalorian finale was all about, why we’re not crazy about Luke Skywalker’s costume, discuss why Grogu decided to go with Luke and not stay with Mando, and explore where it suggests the series will explore in Season 3 and beyond.

If you liked our latest video explaining the ending of The Mandalorian Season 2, check out some of our other videos, including our theories of how Grogu survived the end of the Jedi Order and the destruction of the Jedi Temple, our recap about Ahsoka Tano and her connection to The Mandalorian, and our video explaining everything you need to know about Bo-Katan. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. You can watch the entire second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.