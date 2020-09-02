‘The Mandalorian’ Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

It’s only been about nine months since The Mandalorian debuted at the launch of Disney+, but boy it feels a lot longer. Think about your life in November 2019, and today. I’m gonna guess a lot has changed between now and then. And you haven’t even been raising a Baby Yoda this whole time.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of Hollywood’s productions all over the globe last spring, The Mandalorian was far enough along that they were able to finish work on the hit Star Wars show’s second season. Today, Disney+’s official Twitter account announced the extremely good news that the show will return for Season 2 starting on October 30. It’s about time:

The first season of The Mandalorian aired all through the fall and winter of 2019 and 2020, overlapping releases with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — and maybe even eclipsing it in some ways. Created by Jon Favreau, the show stars Pedro Pascal as an unnamed Mandalorian bounty hunter who becomes the guardian of the series’ true hero, that cute widdle Baby Yoda. Guest stars on the new season include Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan. Episodes in Season 2 will be directed by Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers.

We’ll have tons more on The Mandalorian Season 2 and Season 1 when we get closer to its October 30 premiere date. This is the way.