‘The Mandalorian’ Is Getting Two Spinoff Series

What do you call a cinematic universe that takes place entirely on television?

We’re going to have to figure that out, because that’s exactly what it sounds like is brewing over at Lucasfilm. The Mandalorian is such a big hit for Disney+ that it’s now getting two different spinoff series: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who was recently introduced on the second season of The Mandalorian after appearing for many years as an animated character on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

That’s the Ahsoka logo above, and here is the logo for Rangers of the New Republic.

Lucasfilm

When Kathleen Kennedy introduced both these shows, she didn’t offer much in the way of plot details. But she did indicate that both shows are “set in the timeline of The Mandalorian” and she also revealed that all three shows would intersect, and conclude all three of their stories in some way — what essentially sounds like the TV equivalent of The Avengers for The Mandalorian. (Or maybe The Defenders for The Mandalorian is a more apt comparison in this case.)

These are just two of the new Star Wars projects that were announced today, along with Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Acolyte, A Droid Story, Star Wars: Visions, Star Wars: Lando, and a Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie from director Patty Jenkins. Sick of Star Wars yet?