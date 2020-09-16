Is ‘The Mandalorian’ Visiting a ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Planet?

We’re still obsessing over The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer over here at ScreenCrush HQ. With the second season of our favorite Disney+ show less than two months away, we’re filling our hours rewatching the teaser and trying to piece it all together. Lately, we’ve become obsessed with one particular part of the trailer — and its possible connection to the Star Wars prequels.

That’s the subject of this latest video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, which looks at the clues that The Mandalorian will be returning to one of the most important planets in the history of the Star Wars prequels. Is Mando headed to Kamino? And if he is, what does that mean for what’s in store for Baby Yoda on this season? Watch below and find out:

If you liked this video about our theory about The Mandalorian’s connection to the Star Wars prequels, check out some of our other videos, including the Easter eggs in the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, our essay about why the New Republic from the original Star Wars trilogy was doomed to fail, and lots of Mandalorian Easter eggs from Season 1. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30.