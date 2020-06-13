‘The Matrix 4’ Delayed a Full Year

Warner Bros. continues to readjust their release schedule as more and more movies get delayed because of coronavirus. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet got bumped back slightly to July 31, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 moved from the middle of August to early October. And The Matrix 4, the long-awaited continuation of the popular sci-fi series directed by franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski, was pushed back a full year. Originally planned for May 21, 2021, the movie will now premiere on April 1, 2022.

The stars of the first three Matrix films, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, are both returning for the new sequel; the new cast includes Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Reeves recently said the reason he returned for the movie was Lana Wachowski’s screenplay, saying she wrote “a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated” with him. “That’s the only reason to do it,” he added. “To work with her again is just amazing.”

Warner Bros. also removed the remake of The Witches, originally scheduled for October, from its calendar completely, and pushed Godzilla vs. Kong, which was supposed to come out on November 20, 2020, into The Matrix 4’s previous date on May 21, 2021. Someday, these movies will all actually come out in movie theaters that will be open for customers. (We hope.)