Today is Leap Day and I, for one, am celebrating by desperately trying to turn back the hands of time by committing to an anti-aging skincare routine. I may not be made of money but I am an Amazon Prime member and luckily thousands of customers have already done the trial-and-error elbow work on some of the most affordable, most effective products out there which I now present to you.

This anti-aging serum refuses to beat around the bush. Cosmedica’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum isn’t just a clever name, it contains nothing more than pure, organic hyaluronic acid and that’s it. A wonderful choice for sensitive skin, this little bottle of liquid miracles will fill-in and diminish fine lines and wrinkles while smoothing and plumping the skin for a high-quality youthful glow. If you’re new to the anti-aging game (like me) or looking to take on a new skincare routine altogether, this Tree of Life Anti-Aging Serum 3-Pack is another great place to start.

Prescription-strength retinoid tretinoin (AKA Retin-A, a powerful anti-aging vitamin A derivative) has been known to seriously dry out facial skin but this affordable OTC option from LilyAna Naturals has been formulated specifically for daily use with maximum effectiveness. Soothing, skin-loving organic ingredients like vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoboa oil give this moisturizer a light, lovely natural smell without any added fragrance or chemicals. Team it up with their eye cream moisturizer and prepare yourself for an onslaught of "you look so young!" compliments.

Over 2,500 satisfied Amazon customers serve as a pretty good indicator that this anti-aging Retinol Night Cream is worth a shot. After just 12 weeks, wrinkles of all kinds visibly diminished leaving you to wake up to healthy younger-looking skin day after day. The secret is in the unique patented and highly effective retinol formula that has been specifically designed to work through the night when your skin is the most receptive.

Exfoliation is crucial to any skincare regime, and attempting to turn back the hands of time is no exception. Mandelic acid is a surprisingly gentle exfoliant that accelerates skin cell turnover to speed up the removal of dead skin cells that often lead to dull complexions and fine lines while brightening your complexion. If you’re a little leery about going straight to a liquid 10% acid exfoliator start with this incredibly nonirritating 5% Skin Prep Water instead.

I’m pretty sure we are all haunted by a time that we went without sunscreen. Whether you went for an afternoon, a vacation or a full decade going without sunscreen is the main culprit behind wrinkles and dark spots later on in life. This moisturizing sunscreen from Neutrogena is made with Helioplex that shields skin up to six layers deep to help combat the signs of aging no matter when you start to use it.

If you’re not interested in committing to a full-on anti-aging skincare routine there are cosmetics designed to give you a youthful glow and this 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation is a fan favorite. At less than $15 it instantly plumps skin to even out skin tone and reduces both wrinkles and imperfections while delivering firming hydration. Not one for all-over liquid foundation? This Instant Age Rewind Eraser from Maybelline puts a hurtin’ on dark circles, tones down redness and brightens dull areas on the spot.

Why crowd your counter or medicine cabinet with multiple products when you can use one that performs double duty? This daily moisturizer plus primer from Olay Regenerist instantly reduces the appearances of lines, wrinkles, pores and imperfections with a bio-peptide and vitamin B3 complex to smooth your skin’s texture for flawless makeup application and younger-looking skin with continued use. Fast-absorbing and never greasy this product is perfect for the woman on-the-go.

