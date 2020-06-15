The Most Popular Candy in Wyoming

June is National Candy Month so what better time to figure out what candy is the most popular in each state.

CandyStore.com did the research to figure out which candy each state is indulging on and the overall results may shock you. That, of course, is based on your own personal preference of candy, but for Wyoming, it turned out to be my personal favorite as well, which is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Despite Wyoming coming through with what I expected to be the most popular pick as a top candy for much of the country, that was not the case. Wyoming was one of only seven states to pick Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as their most popular.

M&M's seemed to be the most popular throughout the country in 13 states total, including our neighbors to the north and south in Montana and Colorado, respectively. Skittles was a favorite in 10 states overall. Shockingly, Sour Patch Kids tied four fourth places with Snickers being the most popular in four states each. Jolly Ranchers were the most popular in three states while Twix, Kit Kat, and Starbursts were the most popular in just two states each.

You can view the full map of what each state picked as their most popular candy here.

Milky Way and Hershey's bar were the most popular in one state each. Even Swedish Fish somehow was the most popular in one state (Kentucky). C'mon, Kentucky, really? Who picks Swedish Fish as their most popular anywhere? I mean we picked a fantastic candy in Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, so at least there's that, and at least we're not Kentucky.