The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Wyoming

As strange as Halloween may end up being this year regardless of whatever your plans are for the spooky holiday given the ongoing pandemic, one thing will remain a constant, our favorite Halloween candy.

So what is Wyoming's favorite Halloween candy? Luckily, our friends at Zippia have taken it upon themselves to do the research because we're definitely way too lazy for that. Using Google trends, they were able to find what the most popular Halloween candy is in each state. In Wyoming, we decided upon Hershey's Kisses.

The U.S. was divided among the types of candies that states chose as their favorite. Exactly 25 states chose a chocolate candy while the other 25 states preferred candies of the non-chocolate variety (gummies, fruit-flavored candy, etc).

The candy that was a favorite of the most states was Starburst as six states made it their pick. Kit Kats and Nestle Crunch bars tied for the second most as a favorite of four states each. Personally, I'd have to go with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as my favorite. Somehow that was only a favorite of one state which was Wisconsin. You can view a full map of every state's favorite here.

Regardless of whatever your personal favorite, go out and grab some candy while you can. No matter how you're celebrating this year, Halloween's less than four weeks away!