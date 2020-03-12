The Most Searched ‘Anti-Germ’ Item in Wyoming

With the spread of the Coronavirus being a hot topic these days, many have had their lives interrupted throughout the nation, as well as throughout the state. People are attempting to take what steps they can to counteract the virus with 'anti-germ' items.

Health professionals, doctors, and government officials have advised to take extra care when washing hands, as well as wiping down any surfaces frequently used at home and at work.

Anti-germ items are now in high demand due to what's happening. Such items are things like hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, face/surgical masks, and others. Toilet paper has also been in high demand for some odd reason, which really still doesn't have a logical excuse why that is.

Many people have turned to shopping for anti-germ items online and thanks to Google shopping, we know what that item is in Wyoming. It turns out that Lysol Wipes are the most searched for anti-germ item in the state.

In terms of the entire country, hand sanitizer came out on top as having been the most searched for anti-germ item by 18 states overall. Germ masks was tops in nine states, followed by antibacterial soap. You can few the statistics across the country here.

The World Health Organization has made the recommendation taking proper actions to prevent the spread of germs by doing the following:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough.

Use a flexed elbow or tissue when coughing and sneezing to cover your mouth. Throw the tissue away immediately and wash your hands.

Avoid direct contact with live animals and surfaces they may have touched when visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases.

Please stay safe out there and whatever you do, don't forget to wash your hands!