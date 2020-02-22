If you've ever wondered how you can become an official storm spotter, the National Weather Service is offering severe weather spotter training classes in Cheyenne in April.

The classes scheduled for Cheyenne will take place on April 1st and April 29th at Laramie County Community College inside the Pathfinder Building from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both nights and is offered for free.

The training will cover cloud and storm recognition as well as safety and preparedness tips. You can also find out how you can become an official storm spotter. According to the National Weather Service website:

The National Weather Service relies on trained volunteers to supplement Doppler Radar information when severe storms and tornadoes threaten. These dedicated individuals volunteer their time to learn about and detect severe weather. Their valuable cooperation is important in the warning process. Weather reports from trained spotters are used along with Doppler Radar data to issue warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods.

For more info, the National Weather Service can be contacted at 800-211-1448.