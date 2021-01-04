The Nuggets Cruise And The Broncos End Their Season

Well, it was a "wow, you're back! And, see ya next time around" moment yesterday for Denver sports. The Nuggets, so far are good, really good as their season started almost two weeks ago. The Broncos finished off the Covid 2020 season with some bumps and growing pains, but a(hopeful) bright future.

The Nuggets looked awesome last night. I know what you're thinking, "oh, Mat, they're 2-4, that's not exactly impressive." Well, you know what is impressive, Negative Nancy? Jamal Murray.

Do you know who else is awesome? Nikola Jokic.

If they keep this up, they're going to have a great season, they just need to get over the hump that is every California team right now. But, Jokic rocking triple-doubles and Jamal Murray hitting multiple 30 point games, is going to turn into a positive if they keep grinding.

Speaking of grinding. The Broncos ground out the Raiders yesterday, so close. It was the final game of the year as Denver was eliminated from the playoff opportunities earlier this season. The team keeps grinding and almost has everything together to put in a win.

With the Broncos committing to the coaching staff and Drew Lock, let's see how well they can improve and gain more strengths for the next season. Oh, and next season, let's see what we have to look at for 2021.

Bless the Jets and Jags, looks like you can pencil those in, barring any Trevor Lawrence wonder, because, let's face it, he's going to one of those two. Unless the Jags are really big on Menshew Mania for a third year.

Finally, Go Nugs.