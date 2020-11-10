Steve Carell Reunites With Rainn Wilson To Talk ‘The Office’

There’s been no announcement of reunion for the cast of The Office, but that doesn't mean its key players haven't been socializing on their own. The Office alumni Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson (Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, respectively) reunite on Wilson’s online talk show SoulPancake to discuss a variety of topics, from beards in quarantine to laughing off stress. The pair also break down the resurgence of popularity The Office has received since arriving to Netflix, and the fandom that has arisen out of it.

Watch their whole exchange below:

Carell admits that he doesn't know the show nearly as well as the trivia wizards who have every Office detail committed to memory. “I don’t know if you feel the same thing, but the people who watch the show definitely know the show better than we do,” he tells Wilson. “I don’t know all the details and when people reference lines and bits, I don’t even – some of them don’t even ring a bell at all. So the trivia side of it is kinda funny.”

Wilson and Carell aren't the only cast members to talk The Office during quarantine. Carell also appeared on John Krasinski's Some Good News show earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have their own Office-themed podcast titled Office Ladies.

Although the actors aren’t nearly as well-versed than those who are on their fifth binge-watch of the series, Carell still acknowledges that everyone knew they were making a quality show. “We felt that we were on to something and kind of felt that we got into a bit of a groove as a cast, and the writers were so fantastic,” says Carell. “All parts of it just seemed to be firing on all cylinders and it felt special when we were doing it.”