Time for Dwight to pull out his “It is your birthday.” banner — NBC’s beloved workplace sitcom The Office turns 15 years old today. Filled with empathetic, quotable characters and laugh-out-loud situational comedy, The Office has since amassed a passionate fanbase across the country.

Once upon a time, The Office was a much different show. Hailing from British comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the original version of The Office was much drier in tone. Running from 2001 to 2003 and winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Television Series, the British Office laid the groundwork for the American phenomenon that was soon to come. Greg Daniels’ remake of The Office debuted on NBC March 24, 2005, keeping the same mockumentary-style structure as the original but removing much of its bleakness.

The show’s stellar ensemble cast includes Steve Carrell as regional manager Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as paper salesman Dwight Shrute, John Krasinski as smart aleck employee Jim Halpert, and Jenna Fischer as shy receptionist Pam Beesly. Other famous Dunder Mifflin alumni include Mindy Kaling, Rashida Jones, and Ellie Kemper.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and strict social distancing orders, there’s no better time to revisit favorite television shows that make us smile. While many of us have already re-watched The Office (or even re-re-watched it), pop on an episode today in Michael Scott’s honor. All 9 seasons of The Office are available for streaming on Netflix.