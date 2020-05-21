‘The Old Guard’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Ancient Warrior

At this point, the summer movie season is basically whatever big action movies Netflix has lined up between now and the end of July, when maybe (if we’re very lucky and things improve) a few blockbusters might make their way to theaters. We already had Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, and in early July Netflix will debut The Old Guard, a big splashy thriller based on a comic starring Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal warriors pursued by a group that wants to harness their powers for evil. That... does sound like a big silly summer movie.

The first trailer looks pretty slick and also has a bad guy whispering “If we can unlock their genetic code, the entire world will be begging us for the key!” 10/10, would guard again. Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard premieres on Netflix on July 10, 2020.