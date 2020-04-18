The ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Is Streaming for Free This Weekend Only

While you can't bring your family to a Broadway show right now, one of the most iconic musicals of all time is being made available for free for 48 hours.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, "The Phantom Of The Opera" is streaming right now. Earlier this month, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber created a YouTube Channel "The Show Must Go On" which will highlight some his favorite shows to be streamed for free -- some not so popular ('By Jeeves') and some massively popular ('Phantom of the Opera').

'Phantom' is available to stream for free right now until Sunday 11am PT / 2pm ET.

You can watch Phantom for yourself right here: