The Planter’s NUTmobile is in Cheyenne This Weekend

The Planter's NUTmobile is making the rounds through Cheyenne this weekend so if you happen to see a giant nut traveling along the road, be sure to catch up to the fun crew and find out what they're up to.

The Planter's crew, PeaNat (Natale), Nut-Sharin' Erin (Erin), Ty the Nut-Drivin' Guy (Tyler) and their 26-foot long peanut on wheels made their way to visit the Townsquare Media studios this morning to let us know that all weekend long they will be out and about spreading joy around Cheyenne while giving out some peanuts and stickers as well. As you can see from the picture, Jax from 106.3 Cowboy Country and Mat from 101.9 KING-FM had a little too much fun in front of the NUTmobile.

The NUTmobile has already made stops to assist with Meals On Wheels of Cheyenne yesterday and today. They'll also be making some surprise birthday party stops tonight in town.

On Saturday, they will be making their way to High Country Harley Davidson for their annual Toy Run at 10:30 a.m. before making their way over to Accomplice Beer Company in downtown for their Oktoberfest event on Saturday night.

As for Sunday, the NUTmobile will head south to Fort Collins to hang out at Bartels Farm Pumpkin Patch.

So it's a busy weekend for the Planter's crew and the NUTmobile. If you see them out, go and party it up with them because they certainly will bring the energy to make your weekend that much more nuts!