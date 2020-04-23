The Possibility of American Legion Baseball in Wyoming for 2020

The hope for an American Legion Baseball season continues to build with the easing of restrictions by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday.

For now, Wyoming Legion Baseball teams are still shut down, but State Chairman Cody Beers is advising teams to get their paperwork in order. This includes certifications, insurance, and more.

If a season is possible, teams will have to wait on the “Go” order from the chairman and have five mandatory days of practice before playing their first game.

Beers has been preaching a message of “hope” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic shut down because he wants to see some baseball played in 2020. As Beers told WyoPreps earlier this month, “we're hoping to have an American Legion Baseball season and crown state champions in 2020.”

A major focus is potential restrictions for having any game action this year.

Beers said these could include limited or no spectators, depending on the Governor's orders and giving teams time to plan for live-streaming/coverage of games for fans; only healthy participants at games and practices (including players, coaches, umpires, and spectators) and all COVID-19 guidelines will apply; required hand washing and use of hand sanitizer between each half-inning with coaches and parents responsible for supplying the hand sanitizer; any indoor facility will be closed to adhere to social distancing; entry and exit plans to minimize the number of people gathering between games; required frequent cleaning of restrooms and other places where hands touch; and concession stands may need to be closed for all activities.

The list of restrictions will be sent out once the season is underway.

After a meeting last week with AA and A coaching representatives, some of the dates for the 2020 Wyoming American Legion Baseball postseason have been changed.

Beers stressed, “We need confirmation from all teams hosting state events if these new dates will work. Please let me know ASAP.”

The ‘AA’ State Tournament would be in Laramie on Aug. 5-9. The Class ‘A’ State Tournament could be in Powell on July 31 – Aug. 4. This would place the Class ‘A’ District Tournaments on July 23-25 with the West in Cody and the East in Casper. The Class ‘B’ State Tournament would be planned for July 22-26 in Sheridan, while Class ‘C’ is scheduled for the same dates but in Casper.

Beers also said that traveling out of state will lead to quarantine periods for teams.

“If your program travels out of Wyoming, you will be required to adhere to the state where you are traveling to... the same goes for teams entering Wyoming (they are required to adhere to Wyoming's COVID-19 rules as well). For example, don't put your team in a situation where they are required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days in Wyoming after playing in a weekend tournament in Colorado, Montana, Utah, South Dakota, etc..."

A total of 16 states across the country have already canceled their American Legion Baseball season for 2020. This includes North Dakota and Washington, a state that’s part of the Northwest Region.