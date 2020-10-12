The Postponed Bronco’s Game May Not Be A Bad Thing

Yes, it's annoying and an inconvenience for us to not be able to watch the Bronco's take on that evil villainous team from New England due to positive Covid tests on the Patriots side. It's a measure to keep players and everyone safe. I'll get that part out of the way, I don't disagree with it.

But, is it a bad thing that the game was pushed off? Patriot haters will say it's a ploy by the NFL to get Cam Newton back on the field. I mean, yeah, he'll get to play next week, probably. But you know who else might be ready to come back after another week off?

That's right. This guy.

Drew Lock is closer to returning after his Week 2 injury that has had him sidelined for a few weeks, causing the Broncos to use a merry go round, or roulette style of choosing who takes the snaps each week. Yes, the Franchise player will be back, or should at least. I'm not the only one thinking it, this was posted by the Bronco's Twitter account.

So, maybe we'll get to see Drew come back and make some passes down the field. Sure, Brett Rypien didn't play poorly for a guy getting his first NFL action, we'll ignore that he played for the no good, dirty, don't brush their teeth Boise State Broncos(Go Pokes).

Here's a look at the remaining season that will, hopefully, include Drew Lock leading the way.

I don't know about you, but I see a few wins coming out way.