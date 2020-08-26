The Ridiculously Over Loaded Pickup Gallery

I think it's the post office that uses the line "if it fits, it ships."

But does the same go for a pickup truck? And exactly how are we defining "FITS?"

The idea for this article came when I found this photo of an overloaded Isuzu and I posted it on Facebook with the caption, "On some level you have to respect this." The first person to respond answered with a simple, "Why?" I can't believe he had to ask. I mean, just click on the link and look at it. What a magnificent balancing act that is. This guy must be a Jenga or even a Tetris master.

So let's enter that first photo into our competition. Who do you think did it best?

This load of chairs looks like a dangerous highway porcupine.

Do the same thing in wicker furniture and it means a lighter load that actually looks more interesting than dangerous.

I know you want to go camping, but that topper does not go on that truck.

When you have to get everything to the farmers market but you only have one vehicle.

Friend, I think your load is a bit unbalanced.

This guy needs to limit the number of hitchhikers he picks up.

When the wife finally get mad enough to make you take out the trash.

I really want to know what is under those tarps, but I'm afraid to ask.

WAIT - I've got just one more box.

This guy did a great job stacking. Lets just hope he does as good of a job when it comes to stopping.

HOLD ON - I think we just found the max load.

