The Top 5 Haunted Places In Cheyenne According To PHOG

I had the pleasure again to host the good people of PHOG (Paranormal Hunting and Observation Group) and had the question that I needed to know. With all the history in Cheyenne and all the old architecture that we're blessed with that are still standing here, I wanted to know, what are the most haunted places in Cheyenne? If you're going to ask that question, you might as well ask the experts, right? Jose and Angel from PHOG were very kind to let me know and give personal stories that have happened to them.

5. Cheyenne Train Depot

Most people have mentioned to me in some form of offhand conversation that this is one of the most haunted places in Cheyenne, and it checks out, according to my new friends at PHOG.

4. Eagle Lodge

A place I've never been to, probably because I'm not a member, but I'd like to give a look is the Eagle Lodge. And bonus points, apparently it's pretty haunted! Check out these creepy sounds from PHOG's investigation.

3. Ernie November

This is another place I've meant to check out, I love records, but haven't made it over. According to my friends at PHOG, there is a door in the basement that likes to open on its own!

2. The Lincoln Theater

The owners of the Lincoln Theater have made that place absolutely gorgeous and I love how they brought back this beauty to life. But, what about the things there that aren't quite alive? According to PHOG, this is a very active place in Cheyenne!

1. The Atlas Theater

The tip of the ice burg for the most haunted places in Cheyenne. This is the perfect haunted place! So much history! So active with spirits! Check out these videos from PHOG!

Here is the interview I had with them discussing these haunts!