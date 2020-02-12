The Top Romantic Movie That Wyoming Loves

With Valentine's Day coming up this week, maybe you're looking to pick out the perfect film to watch with your special someone. One movie, in particular, is a top romantic pick for Wyoming.

Based on Google Trends, the website known as 'Kill the Cable Bill' was able to determine what the 'top romantic movie that each state loves' in the U.S. For Wyoming, it's 'West Side Story.'

In case you're unfamiliar with the film, which is also a musical, it came out in 1961 and stars Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as its two main characters, Maria and Tony, respectively. At the time, the film was known as a modern-day 'Romeo and Juliet' in terms of the plot. The film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won the award for Best Picture. There's also a remake currently in production, being directed by Steven Spielberg, which is set to come out this year.

This wasn't necessarily the film I would've expected to be a favorite in Wyoming, but I guess when you're a Jet, you're a Jet all the way.

In Colorado, the top romantic movie in the state is 'Ghost' starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. Down south, it turns out they're big fans of making out while making pottery and also shadowy figures that come to take bad people when they die. It's very romantic.

For the rest of the country, you can their picks here.

Perhaps 'West Side Story' and/or 'Ghost' aren't even close to what your favorite romantic movie is. So tell us, what do you have in mind?