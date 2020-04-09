One of my first articles here at ScreenCrush was a lengthy and passionate essay about The Trip, the series of films (technically British television shows condensed to films for the American market) about comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, playing themselves, taking food tours through beautiful European locales. In 2014, I called The Trip “the best current movie franchise on the planet.”

Six years later, I see no reason to dispute that — especially now that we’re close to getting the fourth installment in the series, The Trip to Greece. This time, Coogan and Brydon are retracing Odysseus steps, adding a extra layer of meta fun to the usual celebrity impressions, food porn, and middle-aged angst.

Here’s the trailer for the film. My only issue with it is that it makes it clear this is going to be the final movie in the series, which I find totally unacceptable.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese.

The Trip to Greece opens in theaters (maybe?) and on VOD on May 22.