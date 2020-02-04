The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Jewelry and Watch Gift Guide

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Valentine's Day is so close that I can feel it breathing down my neck. But the beautiful thing about Amazon Prime is you can easily find a great piece of jewelry for your significant other and it'll be shipped to you in two days for free! Honestly, anything that keeps me from having to walk into a mall before a major holiday is ideal. So here's a jewelry and watch gift guide I put together for you!

This watch is simple and elegant but it comes in a bunch of colors! I chose the pale pink and rose gold because this is a Valentine's Day post, after all.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/31kJgsG

Diamond studs are hard to beat; they're classic, versatile and a luxury few people are willing to spend on themselves. These also come in white gold if yellow gold isn't your cup of tea!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/39gF4Nt

This watch is so cool looking! I love the contrast of the black metal and the warm leather band. It's water-resistant and comes in a few other colors and band types so if you prefer a metal band or a slightly different watch face, those options are available!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/398XzTV

Kendra Scott makes beautiful, affordable pieces of jewelry and this is no exception. The rose gold and mother of pearl combination is so lovely! But if you prefer color or a different metal, these also come in an array of colors!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3b5oamp

I love layered necklaces! It's such an easy way to elevate an outfit. The layers add visual interest without being too much or overpowering your look. Plus, this one sterling silver, which means it's great for people with metal allergies.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/39608Wy

This ring is so cool. If I hadn't just bought my husband a new wedding band, I would be very tempted to get this one for him. It's matte! Matte black! How is that not the coolest?

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2GQbCRU