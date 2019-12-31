The University of Wyoming’s Top 10 Games Of The Decade

The last ten years rank among the most exciting eras ever for Pokes fans. Here's a look back at Wyoming's greatest games of the decade.

1. October 16, 2016 - Wyoming's 30-28 upset win over #13 Boise State put the Pokes football program back on the map. Josh Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and Brian Hill ran for 148 yards before defensive tackle Chase Appleby forced a fumble and game-winning safety with 1:25 in the 4th quarter.

2. March 14, 2015 - Larry Nance, Jr. scored a team-high 14 points and Josh Adams hit a last-minute three-pointer to give the Pokes their first Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship and send Wyoming back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002.

3. November 4, 2017 - Josh Allen led two 4th quarter drives and Logan Wilson recorded 14 tackles as Wyoming beat Colorado State on a snowy night in Laramie. The game began with light rain and ended with a blizzard, producing one of the most memorable Border Wars in recent history.

4. December 29, 2017 - All-American wrestler Bryce Meredith avenged his loss in the 2016 NCAA national title match, snapping Oklahoma State two-time national champion Dean Heil's 55-match winning streak with a 2-1 overtime victory in front of a sold-out Storey Gym in his hometown of Cheyenne.

5. December 22, 2017 - In the final game of his college career, Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and Wyoming's defense forced eight turnovers as the Cowboys dominated Central Michigan 37-14 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Heading into the 2019 Arizona Bowl, it is Wyoming's only bowl game victory of the decade.

6. March 31, 2017 - The Cowboys cut down the nets for the second time in the decade, taking the best-of-three series with Coastal Carolina with a decisive 83-59 victory at the Arena-Auditorium to claim the 2017 College Basketball Invitational Tournament.

7. March 28, 2019 - In front of over 5,000 fans at the Arena-Auditorium, the Wyoming Cowgirls won a 61-60 thriller over Pepperdine in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT Tournament. The victory sent Wyoming back to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning the WNIT Championship in 2007. It was also the final home game for coach Joe Legerski, who retired after the season with a school-record 314 wins.

8. November 20. 2010 - Wyoming won 7 out of 10 Border War football games in the decade, starting with a 44-0 shutout over Colorado State at War Memorial Stadium. It remains the most lopsided win in the history of the storied Border War rivalry.

10. (tie) November 17, 2018 - Trailing by 13 points with under five minutes left in the game, Wyoming scored three touchdowns for a dramatic come from behind win over Air Force at War Memorial Stadium.

10. (tie) January 24, 2018 - Justin James scored a career-high 33 points and Hayden Dalton scored seven of his 25 points in double overtime, leading the Cowboys to a thrilling 104-103 upset over #23 Nevada at the Dome of Doom.