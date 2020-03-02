The Blind Auditions for Season 18 of The Voice continued on Monday (Mar. 2), with returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend; plus new coach Nick Jonas (who replaced last season's Gwen Stefani).

Early on in the night, 22-year-old Joei Fulco from Lancaster, California took the stage, and delivered a sizzling version of Cher's 1971 hit "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves," mysteriously shadowed for most of her performance. Shelton turned, blocking Jonas as he did so, resulting in Jonas bowing his head down in exasperated defeat. "As you can see, I thought you were amazing," he noted. "But my friend Blake over here decided to cut me off."

Clarkson marveled once she turned around that Fulco sounded "weathered," with an old-school, Chris Stapleton vibe.

Obviously, Shelton had the lock on Fulco, but he had a few words to say. "The fact that you're bringing that sound to current music is what's gonna set you apart from everybody else. And I think, even though Kelly said you sound like an old woman," ("I did not. I said 'old soul,' protested Clarkson), "What she means is it's a very seasoned-sounding voice. Timeless."

At any rate, Fulco found herself on Shelton's increasingly rock-heavy team. "Hello, country rock. Welcome home, sis. Welcome to Team Blake," her coach crowed.

We'll be following along each week to see how things progress on the show, so be sure to check to see how all your favorites fare as the coaches build their teams.

