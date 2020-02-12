‘The World Needs More Cowboys’ Event Taking Place in Cheyenne

On February 20, 2020, the University of Wyoming will be hosting "The World Needs More Cowboys" celebration from 5-7 pm at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. This event is open to the public and free beverages and appetizers will be offered.

There will be a variety of speakers at this event, including College of Business Dean David Sprott, and head coach of UW women's volleyball team Chad Callihan. Both speakers will be giving updates on the colleges efforts in the community and on the status of the athletics department.

Along with these speakers there will be several students an alumni there to speak about their experiences with the college and how their education has helped the in their careers. Included among them is UW alumnus Tighe Fagan, the co-founding partner of Gannett Peak Technical Services.