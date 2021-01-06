The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Still Climbing
The Wyolotto's Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, is still climbing for the 2020. The jackpot is now an estimated $640,000.
Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:
- 10 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
- 260 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
- 3397 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers
The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 8, 14, 19, 24 and 42.
The next drawing is Thursday, January 7th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.
The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.
