The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Still Climbing

The Wyolotto's Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, is still climbing for the 2020. The jackpot is now an estimated $640,000.

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

10 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

260 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

3397 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 8, 14, 19, 24 and 42.

The next drawing is Thursday, January 7th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.