The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Now Over $1.6 Million

Your next to shot to become a millionaire is happening today. The WyoLotto's Wyoming-exclusive game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated jackpot of 1.61 million dollars.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

THIS is something you don’t want to miss! 😱

Although no one hit the jackpot last Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

17 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

509 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6214 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 5, 24, 39, 42, 44.

The next drawing is today (Monday, September 14th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.