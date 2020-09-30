The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is Still On The Rise

The WyoLotto's Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw is going one direction... up! The estimated payout is now $1.97 million.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic along with a caption that read:

In the history of Cowboy Draw we've seen some mighty fine jackpots, but this one we need tip our hat (or more hats) to! At just under $2 Million we're at the 2nd highest jackpot to date for this game!

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

14 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

678 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

8885 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 2, 10, 17, 24, 34.

The next drawing is Thursday, October 1st, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.