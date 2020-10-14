The WyoLotto Gives Back Millions To The State

The WyoLotto is more than just a game. Since its inception over four years ago, they have given back over 20 million dollars to the Cowboy State.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic with a message that read:

We probably don't say this enough, but you all are AWESOME! Together we were able to transfer back to the state $1,445,900 this quarter which brings our grand total to date since April 2016 to $20,812,522!

It's because of you that we are able to do all that we do - so thank you!

After nearly six months with no one hitting the jackpot, a winning Cowboy Draw ticket was sold in Rock Springs on Monday. Some lucky person (who has yet to be identified), won $2,251,267!

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest in lottery news.

