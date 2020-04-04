The Wyoming Cowboys Sports Logo is in the Final Four

It's unfortunate there's no March Madness this year, which all sports fanatics have had to suffer through. But we can at least cheer on the Pokes in this year's mascot March Madness as they've made it to the Final Four.

College Sports Logos (@college_logos) has been running a March Madness tournament of college sports logos. As of today (April 4th), the Wyoming Cowboys logo has advanced to the Final Four in this year's March Madness for all college sports logos.

And now, the number two-seeded Wyoming Cowboys have a new matchup to potentially advance to the championship of mascots as they take on the number one-seeded Creighton Bluejays. You can cast your vote now exclusively on Twitter to help them advance.

So go to Twitter and/or click on the link above to cast your vote for the Pokes and help them advance to the NCAA Championship matchup...of mascots.

We actually have a shot to win this whole thing! Go Pokes!