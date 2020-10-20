Your Chance to See a Meteor Shower Above Wyoming Tuesday Night

What forecasters call "one of the best" meteor showers of the fall will peak this week, and many Wyomingites will have a chance to see it — provided the weather cooperates.

According to Accuweather, the yearly Orionid meteor shower will peak Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, giving viewers a chance to see as many as 20 meteors per hour.

Accuweather forecasters rate conditions for catching the meteor shower in the vast majority of Wyoming as "fair."

And the annual meteor shower may put on a better-than-usual show.

According to NASA, "There is some evidence that a larger than usual peak my occur sometime between 2020 and 2022,"

Luck will need to be on Casper's side as the National Weather Service in Riverton is predicting partly cloudy skies.

According to Accuweather, the Orionid Meteor Shower is a year occurrence — each fall — when the earth passes through Halley's Comet debris field.