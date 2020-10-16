There’s Plenty of Trick-or-Treat Spots in Downtown Cheyenne

While it's not the ideal Halloween in the history of...Halloweens, there will still be plenty of spots you can take the kids trick-or-treating around town and specifically in downtown Cheyenne.

Downtown Cheyenne released a number of spots through a link on their Facebook page where the kids can make the most of their Halloween in 2020, despite being in the midst of a pandemic. You can access the full map here. The following places in downtown Cheyenne will be participating:

Prairie House Home Goods

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Rib and Chop House

Downtown Mercantile

The Hawthorn Tree

Wyoming Home

Red Bison Home

T&R Sportscards and More

Just Dandy

Desperado Depot

2 Doors Down

Ruby Juice

Olympus Games & Comics

Frontier Antiques-Collectibles

TRE Consignment

Geek Garage

Mort’s Bagels

Swirls & Pearls

Danielmark’s

Bohemian Metals

Cheyenne PD

Bella Fuoco

A Shade of Vintage

Collector’s Hub

Teton Jeweler’s

Electric Sabbath

There are also a number of establishments that will be available as 'Candy Alternate Locations' as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project for those that suffer from food allergies. The following establishments will be available for those:

Metropolitan

Freedom’s Edge

Eagles Lodge

Cowgirls of the West

Ernie November

Prairie Pantry

Our Place

Eclectic Elephant

Paramount Cafe

WYOMusic

Marv’s Place

Flippers

La Paz

Dynasty Cafe

TRIBE zoo

McMahon House

Scraff’s Place

Niemann & Sons

The Prairie Rose

Presidential Barber Shop

Underwood Flowers & Gifts

Even in a strange year like 2020, it's great to see all the businesses making themselves available to give the local kids a great Halloween. And after it's all over, there's only two months left of this year, we're almost there!

Happy Halloween, Cheyenne!