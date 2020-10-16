There’s Plenty of Trick-or-Treat Spots in Downtown Cheyenne
While it's not the ideal Halloween in the history of...Halloweens, there will still be plenty of spots you can take the kids trick-or-treating around town and specifically in downtown Cheyenne.
Downtown Cheyenne released a number of spots through a link on their Facebook page where the kids can make the most of their Halloween in 2020, despite being in the midst of a pandemic. You can access the full map here. The following places in downtown Cheyenne will be participating:
- Prairie House Home Goods
- Mary’s Mountain Cookies
- Rib and Chop House
- Downtown Mercantile
- The Hawthorn Tree
- Wyoming Home
- Red Bison Home
- T&R Sportscards and More
- Just Dandy
- Desperado Depot
- 2 Doors Down
- Ruby Juice
- Olympus Games & Comics
- Frontier Antiques-Collectibles
- TRE Consignment
- Geek Garage
- Mort’s Bagels
- Swirls & Pearls
- Danielmark’s
- Bohemian Metals
- Cheyenne PD
- Bella Fuoco
- A Shade of Vintage
- Collector’s Hub
- Teton Jeweler’s
- Electric Sabbath
There are also a number of establishments that will be available as 'Candy Alternate Locations' as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project for those that suffer from food allergies. The following establishments will be available for those:
- Metropolitan
- Freedom’s Edge
- Eagles Lodge
- Cowgirls of the West
- Ernie November
- Prairie Pantry
- Our Place
- Eclectic Elephant
- Paramount Cafe
- WYOMusic
- Marv’s Place
- Flippers
- La Paz
- Dynasty Cafe
- TRIBE zoo
- McMahon House
- Scraff’s Place
- Niemann & Sons
- The Prairie Rose
- Presidential Barber Shop
- Underwood Flowers & Gifts
Even in a strange year like 2020, it's great to see all the businesses making themselves available to give the local kids a great Halloween. And after it's all over, there's only two months left of this year, we're almost there!
Happy Halloween, Cheyenne!