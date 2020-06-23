There’s Still Time to Submit Photos for Wyoming Wildlife Calendar

You can still submit your best shots of wildlife for the Wyoming Wildlife Photo Contest. The deadline for the contest is June 30th at midnight and images selected will appear in the 2021 calendar.

According to Oil City News, photographers who enter the contest will not only get a photo featured in next year's calendar, but will also be eligible for a $100 prize for their photo being selected for the calendar, and potentially another $50 for cover selection, as well as their own 12-by-18 matte print from Artizen Photo Printing located in Cheyenne.

The 2021 calendar will be released as part of the November 2020 issue of 'Wyoming Wildlife' magazine.

Each entrant may submit up to 10 photos and the photos take must be of wildlife in Wyoming. Ethical photography is encouraged, by 'Wyoming Wildlife', so that the animal(s) are respected from a distance within their own habitat.

Submitted photos are encouraged to be taken from multiple seasons while also in a horizontal orientation as they'll be printed as such. A full viewing of all the rules and regulations for the contest can be seen on the Wyoming Wildlife website at the link here.