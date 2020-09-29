Denver Broncos Currently Have $53.42 Million on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos are not doing too well this year as they are currently winless.

Part of that could be due to the fact that the team currently has 19 players sitting out because of injuries.

The Broncos have $53.42 million of their payroll on Injured Reserve, by far the most in the league, according to 9News Broncos Insider Mike Klis. There's a huge discrepancy with second most, with the Dallas Cowboys coming in at $33.52 million.

Getty Images

Here is the current list of Denver Broncos that are not on the field due to injuries:

Justin Strnat - Wrist - Injured Reserve

Austin Fort - Knee, ACL - Expected return in week 4

A.J. Bouye - Shoulder - Expected return in week 6

Von Miller - Ankle - Expected return in week 15

Courtland Sutton - Knee, ACL/MCL - Injured Reserve

Dre'Mont Jones - Knee, PCL - Expected return in week 7

DeMarcus Walker - Calf - Expected return in week 6

Mark Barron - Hamstring - Expected return in week 6

Jeremiah Attaochu - Quadriceps - Questionable return in week 4

Phillip Lindsay - Toe - Questionable return in week 4

Jurrell Casey - Biceps - Injured Reserve

Shely Harris - Neck - Questionable return in week 4

Davonte Harris - Hamstring - Questionable return in week 4

Trey Marshall - Wrist - Questionable return in week 4

Austin Calitro - Hamstring - Expected return in week 5

Drew Lock - Shoulder - Expected return in week 5

Kareem Jackson - Back - Questionable return in week 4

Bryce Callahan - Wrist - Questionable return in week 4

Elijah Wilkinson - Shin - Expected return in week 7

According to Mike Klis from 9News, the Denver Broncos currently have a payroll of $53.42 million on Injured Reserve.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: CBS Sports

Denver Broncos QB’s Since Peyton Manning