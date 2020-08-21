These Are the Top Dogs Names of 2020

Did you happen to get a new fur friend in 2020? My wife and I did. One of the initial struggles of getting a new dog is what you may be naming your new friend. If you are looking for a popular dog name, Trupanion has compiled a list of the most popular dog names for 2020.

The most popular dog names:

  • Bella
  • Charlie
  • Max
  • Lucy
  • Milly
  • Bailey
  • Daisy
  • Lola
  • Buddy
  • Maggie

The list was compiled by searching the pet insurance database for the most common names for dogs.

Source: Trupanion

 

