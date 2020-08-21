These Are the Top Dogs Names of 2020
Did you happen to get a new fur friend in 2020? My wife and I did. One of the initial struggles of getting a new dog is what you may be naming your new friend. If you are looking for a popular dog name, Trupanion has compiled a list of the most popular dog names for 2020.
The most popular dog names:
- Bella
- Charlie
- Max
- Lucy
- Milly
- Bailey
- Daisy
- Lola
- Buddy
- Maggie
The list was compiled by searching the pet insurance database for the most common names for dogs.
Source: Trupanion