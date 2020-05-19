These Pictures Capture The Timeless Beauty Of A Wyoming Branding

Wyoming's Spring branding season is in full swing.

While scrolling through Facebook I came across some pictures taken by Jordan Glause at a Wyoming branding.

Glause is a professional Western photographer based in Converse County and is known for her crisp clear photographs, that easily convey the emotion and movement of the busy western scenes she photographs.

I reached out to her, and with her approval, selected some pictures from a recent branding that I felt really showed what the entire process is like.

I just had to add a few of her black and white photographs into this album.

There is something so beautiful about them, they could be from now...or 50 years ago...I felt like they clearly showed the timeless beauty of a Wyoming Spring Branding.