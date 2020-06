These Schools Did Not Have a Coach or Player Ejected in 2019-20

The following schools had an outstanding year when it came to sportsmanship, Not a single player or coach was ejected during the academic year.

CLASS 4A

WEST – CODY, EVANSTON, JACKSON, RIVERTON AND ROCK SPRINGS

EAST – CAMPBELL COUNTY, CENTRAL, EAST, NATRONA COUNTY, SHERIDAN AND SOUTH.

CLASS 3A

WEST – LOVELL, LYMAN, MOUNTAIN VIEW, PINEDALE AND WORLAND

EAST – BUFFALO, BURNS, DOUGLAS, NEWCASTLE AND THERMOPOLIS.

CLASS 2A

WEST – RIVERSIDE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, SHOSHONI AND TONGUE RIVER

EAST – BIG HORN, GLENROCK, NIOBRARA COUNTY, PINE BLUFFS, SUNDANCE AND WRIGHT.

CLASS 1A

WEST – BURLINGTON, COKEVILLE, DUBOIS, ENCAMPMENT, FARSON-EDEN, MEETEETSE, SARATOGA AND TEN SLEEP

EAST – ARVADA-CLEARMONT, CHUGWATER, GLENDO, GUERNSEY, H.E.M., HULETT, KAYCEE, LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE, MIDWEST, NSI ACADEMY, ROCK RIVER AND UPTON.

