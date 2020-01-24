These Wyoming Birds in this Evanston Backyard Look Weird

I've been told that many things in Wyoming are a bit bigger than you'll find in other places. That includes birds as this backyard video from a bird feeder in Evanston shows.

Full disclosure before the ridiculing begins. Yes, I know these are deer. But, they've taken over this bird feeder in an Evanston backyard.

There's actually a heart-warming aspect to this video. The description on YouTube indicates that this man's wife has MS and he put the bird feeder near their back window so she could watch the birds close up. Love that.

He said that for whatever reason the deer can't see him through their back window so they don't get spooked when they raid his bird feeder. Gotta love Wyoming being Wyoming when it comes to the animals and our yards.