Thirsty Thursday: Wyoming Brewery Introduces ‘Breakfast Beer’

Beer is now officially a nutritious part of your complete breakfast. Wyoming's largest brewery, the Melvin Brewing Company, recently debuted their first "breakfast beer".

Melvin's new Breakfast Ale is a traditional brown ale brewed with coffee and pure maple syrup. One beer lover described it as "hands down, the best brown ale I've ever tried" on the popular craft brewing site Untappd.com. Maxim magazine has also hailed it as one the Ten Best Beers of the Fall.

Born in the back of a Thai restaurant in Jackson, the Melvin Brewery recently celebrated their tenth anniversary. In 2015, they were named the Small Brewpub of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival and began distributing their products around the country. After expanding with a new production facility in nearby Alpine, Wyo., Melvin's went on to win the Brewer of the Year Award at the 2017 GABF.

Melvin's now brews dozens of beers in several styles and flavors, including an "experimental series". The company recently expanded again, opening brewpubs in San Diego, Calif. and Eureka, Mo. Their new breakfast brew will be available in limited supply at select liquor stores around the region this fall.