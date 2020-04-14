This 93-Year Old Woman Had the Best Idea of How to Get Beer

Everyone should take notes from what this 93-year old woman did to get free beer delivered to her. We could definitely all learn a valuable lesson from this awesome woman.

When you're social distancing and you run out of beer, it can certainly be a deflating feeling. But Olive Veronasi had the greatest idea of any of us on how to get free beer delivered to her and it was the simplest thing ever. She just held up a sign reading "I NEED MORE BEER!!"

Veronasi, a Seminole, PA native, had a plan that paid off as a television station in Pittsburgh shared a picture of her holding the sign and a Coors Light can, while inside her home. The picture was then shared over 5 million times throughout the Internet. Coors Light responded in kind by gifting her with 150 free beers.

A Molson Coors spokesperson said in a statement:

When we saw Olive's message, we knew we had to jump at the chance to not only connect with someone who brought a smile to our faces during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thanks for being a Coors Light fan.

Veronasi had said she has a beer every night and was down to her last 12 cans before holding up the sign from inside her home as she was staying inside and staying safe. Be more like Olive Veronasi. She is now everyone's social distancing idol.