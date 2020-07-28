This Airbnb Lets You Stay in a Historic Cheyenne Theater

Look, we just want back into venues — one way or another. If you need a change of scenery, but don't want to venture too far, this Airbnb lets you post up above the historic Lincoln Theatre in downtown Cheyenne, just an hour from the Fort Collins area.

The Lincoln Loft, Airbnb

The Lincoln has been transforming into a (needed) live music venue for Cheyenne over the last year, and while COVID-19 may have thrown a wrench into some of those plans, the theater now plans to have its big opening on August 14. But, the theater also has a unique place to stay upstairs, overlooking the back side of the theater's marquee (seen in video below).

The Lincoln Loft is a one-bedroom Airbnb above the theater that, much like the downstairs, has recently gotten a bit of TLC. Historic Cheyenne charm meets mid-century modern meets local flare... and occasional noise from the downstairs neighbor.

The Lincoln Loft, Airbnb

You can see more photos and the Airbnb listing here.

A Tour of Colorado's Closed Concert Venues

There's something a little bit eerie about the vacant venues around the state.

We spent January and February seeing bands like Saint Motel and Silversun Pickups at the sold-out Odgen... We'll see you again soon.

Stay healthy, be kind.

From Colfax and Broadway...

...to downtown. 'It's just an intermission.'

The Oriental Theater took a slightly funnier approach (for the win).

We'll conclude this tour on our home turf.

Stay well and get back to the dance parties soon, NoCo!