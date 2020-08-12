This Brave Little Dog Saved His Family from a Rattlesnake

Never underestimate the bravery of a dog based on his or her size. This little dog saved his family from a rattlesnake by taking the bite himself.

Special thank you to Devin Diede for allowing us to share his story. I saw this reported by Black Hills Fox - KEVN last week. They were hiking on Centennial Trail by Sheridan Lake in Rapid City when they came upon a rattlesnake. The family didn't see the snake, but their Yorkshire Terrier named Bear did. This is the pic that Devin shared with us of that rattlesnake bite near Bear's neck and leg.

Photo courtesy of Devin Deade

According to Devin, they took Bear to the vet immediately and didn't know if he would would survive or not. Based on the KEVN report, the veterinarian performed a blood transfusion on Bear and he had to be left with them overnight.

The good news is that Bear is just fine and back to his normal self. He is living proof that it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.

The AKC website has a very accurate description of Yorkshire Terriers and their bravery.

Don’t let the Yorkie’s daintiness fool you. Tenacious, feisty, brave, and sometimes bossy...Yorkies pack lots of big-town attitude into a small but self-important package.

Thanks again to Devin for sharing his encouraging pet story with us. Glad Devin's family and Bear are doing just fine.