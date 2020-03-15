This Comedian Captures the Coronavirus Era Perfectly

The latest pastime in my house, I mean besides asking everyone if they've washed their hands, I guess that is the true latest pastime at my house. So, other than that, the latest pastime at my house in my wife showing me every video from comedian Charlie Berens.

He's a Wisconson-based comedian and performer that does great midwestern humor. He is a very funny person overall, but he makes these videos about life in the middle of the country, specifically Wisconson, but everyone who grew up between the Appalachian and the Rockies will understand.

Berens released a new video recently about life in the coronavirus era, and not only is it very funny, but it also gets the point across about some important things to remember right now.

Watch it above. We all need some laughs as we get through this together, and Charlie Berens comes to the rescue.

